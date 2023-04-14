How to Be Successful at Work Without Sacrificing School?

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

It’s not surprising that many students combine work with studying. Sometimes this choice is dictated by necessity: let’s say you need to pay your tuition yourself or support your family members. But most often, work is an opportunity to put theory into practice, upgrade valuable skills and gain experience as early as possible.

It doesn’t matter why you decided to start working as a student. Here’s what’s important: you can succeed in both work and school, and one shouldn’t interfere with the other. So how can you complete your work tasks at the highest level without sacrificing your school?



1. Rely On Outsourcing

No doubt, outsourcing is one of the best things of our time. Are you unable to complete a necessary school task?

2.Try To Find A Job Related To Your Major

If you are lucky and the major chosen at the university was to your liking, then the best solution would be to find a relevant job. During the search process, you will understand which is better: a high-paying part-time job that isn’t related to your studies, or a worse-paid internship at your dream company?

Of course, it all depends on your priorities at a particular moment. But the bottom line is that you can get useful contacts in the professional field and gain the necessary experience. Plus, it will be easier for you to negotiate with teachers about your attendance and it will be much more simple to complete practical tasks based on the knowledge gained in a real company.

Chances are, many teachers will react to your absences quite normally if you work in a field connected to your major. It really adds to your credibility in their eyes.

3. Find A Place With A Flexible Schedule

There can be many options: a job or an internship for the summer holidays, a remote job, or a position with a flexible schedule. If you can work on certain days or hours, it’s great. This will allow you to drop out of the workflow as little as possible.

4. Take A Vacation Before Your Exams

Exam preparation is a serious quest for everyone. Keep in mind that during this period you will need to devote more time to school tasks. Of course, it’s not easy to incorporate into your usual schedule, especially if there are a lot of deadlines at work too.

5. Communicate With Your Groupmates

Great contact with your classmates is super important, especially if you are often absent. Classmates will share university news and tell you more details about the homework assigned. In addition, you can do joint projects with them, turn to them for help and prepare for tests together.

Offer classmates to create a chat and share topics for future reports, exam schedules and news from teachers.

6. Create A Schedule And Follow It

Let every day include time for study, work, college assignments and rest. Detailed planning is super important as it’s a sure way to manage it all without making your brain process additional information. Once you’ve completed a task, cross it off the list – this will allow you to be more motivated and praise yourself for amazing productivity.



7. Don’t Be A Perfectionist

Balancing work and study is a challenge in itself. At the same time, you probably want to devote time to hobbies and meetings with friends. If a perfectionist undertakes all this, they are unlikely to avoid burnout and fatigue.

Therefore, try not to set too high standards for yourself and don’t try to keep up with all the tasks at once. Does your inner critic say: “You are not good enough?” Well, it definitely stops you from moving on. It is important to overcome guilt and shame and find compassion for yourself. Say to yourself: “Yes, I did less than planned. So what? I tried my best.”

8. Don’t Forget To Unwind

There are so many amazing things outside your college and workplace. Rest will help you restore your energy and gain strength to broaden your horizons.

In order not to feel remorse, add some relaxation techniques to your schedule. Perhaps this way you will perceive it as a task that needs to be completed as well. Taking a bath, keeping a journal, yoga and meditation, art therapy, a walk in the park with a latte – choose what allows you to forget about everyday routine.

9. Praise Yourself

Of course, you will feel extremely tired at some point. Do you want to complain about your endless burnout? We all love to complain, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But do you really want to be pitied?

What you really want is not pity, but praise. That is your true purpose. So give it to yourself. Speak kindly to yourself, support yourself and believe in your strength.

10. Set The Right Priorities

From the very beginning, you must understand what is more important to you and what you will give up if circumstances force you to make a choice. You may have to give up partying so you can feel fresh the next day. Or you will read not a young adult novel, but a book that the boss asked you to study. Many employers hiring students are willing to support them, thus, they are ready to share working tips and reliable sources for career growth.

To Wrap It Up

Remember that health (both physical and mental) is one of our most valuable non-renewable resources, and you should never sacrifice it. So develop the habit of turning off your laptop and phone at 11 pm.

At first, it will be difficult for you to complete all the tasks by a certain deadline, but you will get used to it. In addition, you will develop many skills, from flexibility and communication to time management and stress resistance. Plus, you will definitely have something to add to your resume. Good luck on your path!