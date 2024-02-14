Larimer County Sheriff Releases More Information About Officer Involved Shooting in Fort Collins

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team investigation of a Fort Collins officer-involved shooting.

On February 7, 2024, Fort Collins Police Services responded to a report of a suspicious armed man in west Fort Collins. Officers located the suspect, Colten Sirio (DOB 11/16/91), in a neighborhood near West Elizabeth Street and South Shields Street. Officers recognized Sirio as the suspect from an incident two days prior. He was wanted on multiple felony charges in that case, including Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Domestic Violence.

Officers saw that Sirio was armed with a handgun and was behaving in a threatening manner toward a woman pushing two small children in a stroller. Sirio refused to follow officer commands and walked away with the victims. One Fort Collins officer fired their weapon, striking Sirio. The woman, children, and officers were not injured.

After receiving first aid at the scene, Sirio was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was released on February 9 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on his warrant, as well as the following charges:

First Degree Kidnapping – 3 counts (F2)

Second Degree Kidnapping – 3 counts (F3)

Menacing – 3 counts (F5)

Possession of Weapon by a Previous Offender (F5)

A booking photo is attached. Investigators learned that the suspect knew the victims in this case. Anyone with information regarding this suspect or incident is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174.

The Critical Incident Response Team investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.