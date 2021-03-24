This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

Our Position is Different

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the Vatican decreed that the Roman Catholic Church will not bless same sex unions since “God cannot bless sin.”

Bishops of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion were distressed by the statement coming from the Vatican. The Ecumenical Catholic Communion (ECC) is an independent Catholic church whose members follow the Catholic tradition without being in communion with the Bishop of Rome. The ECC differs from Roman Catholic practice in many ways: welcoming married clergy,ordaining women, and fully affirming LGBTQIA2+ persons, to mention a few. Practicing sacramental justice and radical inclusivity, the ECC has an open Communion table, and all seven sacraments are available to everyone.

A letter signed by the Council of Bishops of the ECC, Presiding Bishop Francis Krebs, with Bishops Raphael Adams, Denise Donato, Katherine Keough and Armando Leyva, states:

“As Ecumenical Catholics we affirm that the matrimonial covenant…is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and is raised by Christ to the dignity of a sacrament. The essential properties of marriage are unity and indissolubility. Marriage that is grounded in unselfish love, that encourages each partner to become the best version of themselves, and that is never exploitative, is not only blessed but is a blessing to our world. The ECC joyfully and wholeheartedly welcomes LGBTQIA2+ individuals and couples. We bless unions, witness marriages, and encourage couples to live out the ideal of love, faithfulness, and commitment.”

We grieve with all who were hurt by this message from the Vatican.

For more information about the ECC in Fort Collins, contact Mary of Magdala Ecumenical Catholic Community at 970-493-9536, or marymagdalaFC@gmail.com, or visit our web site at marymagdalafc.org

