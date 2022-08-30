Longmont Museum Announces Fall 2022 Season

Historic walking tours, Art & Sip, films, concerts, talks, kids’ programs, and more

The Longmont Museum has officially announced its fall season with the release of the Fall 2022 Program Catalog and Newsletter. The Museum will host dozens of programs for both children and adults now through early December as part of this season.

Highlights of the season include:

Historic Longmont Walking Tours

September 6 – 20; $10

Explore historic Downtown Longmont and historic 3rd Avenue with these walking tours hosted by Curator of History Erik Mason.

September 8 – December 8

6 pm: Galleries, bar & lounge

6:30 pm: Art & Sip classes

7 pm: Films, concerts and talks

Spend your Thursday evenings at the Longmont Museum for adult Art & Sip classes and exhibits as well as film, live music, and conversations in the intimate Stewart Auditorium. Wine, beer, and concessions are available for purchase.

September 9, October 14, November 11, and December 9 at 2:30 pm

$12 general admission, $10 students/seniors, $8 members

Enjoy an afternoon of live music in the Museum’s Stewart Auditorium featuring an eclectic array of musical acts from up and down the Front Range.

The Longmont Museum presents a variety of concerts, performances, and other programs in conjunction with other leading organizations from the region. This season features Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, Centennial State Ballet, a Native American documentary film series, and more.

Children’s programs include Discovery Days arts, music, and movement for ages 2-6, TNT (Thursday Night Teens) free weekly creative group, and Fall Break Camps.

The Longmont Museum hosts the longest-standing Day of the Dead exhibition and celebration in Colorado and attracts more than 6,000 people annually. Other seasonal events include the annual Holiday Show, Santa Story Time, and Big Kid Ornament Making.

The Museum is also hosting the family-friendly exhibit “Tipi to Tiny House: Hands-on Homebuilding” through January 8, 2023. Visitors explore, experience, and build different types of homes from Colorado’s past and present in the Museum’s gallery including a tipi, shepherd’s wagon, log cabin, tiny house, and even a pillow fort.

Learn more, buy tickets, or register for programs at longmontmuseum.org or by calling 303-651-8374.

The Longmont Museum is a center for culture in Northern Colorado where people of all ages explore history, experience art, and discover new ideas through dynamic programs, exhibitions, and events. Regional history, internationally-known artists, and hands-on learning are all part of the mix of exhibitions at the Longmont Museum. Permanent exhibits document the 14,000 years of human history in Longmont and the people who helped to create this community. Special exhibits in the Museum’s main gallery, Portal Gallery, and Swan Atrium change several times a year. Learn more at longmontmuseum.org or visit us at 400 Quail Road in Longmont.