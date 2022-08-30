HPBS Delivers Magic at All-Pro Blues Jam

The High Plains Blues Society (HPBS) invites you to join them for an all-Pro Blues Jam in a beautiful open-air setting on Saturday, September 2nd from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Foothills Mall outdoor courtyard. This event is free and open to the public. Whether this is your first or fiftieth time attending a blues jam, we know you’ll have a blast. They are expecting magic to happen–and you can be a part of that!

To get the evening started, HPBS president Dave Dardine will take the stage with The Robert Wilson Blues Band to perform a selection of classic blues tunes. After their set, a curated selection of High Plains Blues Society musicians will take the stage. Expect impressive musical skills and talents as well as diverse styles from each player. As always, dancing is encouraged!

Seating is limited, but you are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket to this family-friendly event. You may also purchase food and drink from restaurants near the stage to show your support for local businesses. And be sure to stop by the High Plains Blues Society membership tent to become a new member, or to renew your current membership in the society. The HPBS membership team will be happy to answer your questions, provide more information, and get you signed up!

Don’t miss this awesome event…mark your calendar now for the HPBS All Pro Jam on September 2.