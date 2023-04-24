Loveland Pulse Introduces Faster Symmetrical Fiber Internet & Cutting-Edge Residential Smart Home Wi-Fi Service

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Loveland Pulse, a community-owned internet and communications provider, is pioneering internet service in northern Colorado by offering new, multi-gigabit symmetrical fiber internet speeds and cutting-edge residential smart home Wi-Fi service.

To understand the community’s needs, Pulse conducted a market research analysis in December 2022 and quickly developed new, enhanced offerings based on feedback. With a positive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 68.4 (17 times higher than the national average), customers are switching from traditional internet providers.

Pulse is continuing to evolve to meet more advanced needs.

Pulse now provides even more value at faster speeds with five plans: Starter (100 Mbps), Connect (350 Mbps), My Gig (1 Gig), Ultimate (3 Gigs) and Pro (10 Gigs). The Starter plan has increased from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps at no additional cost and the Connect 120 Mbps plan has been replaced with a Connect 350 Mbps plan for only $4 more.

The best-in-class My Gig plan remains unchanged. For those that require multi-gigabit high-speed internet, Pulse added the Ultimate 3 Gigs plan and reduced the Pro 10 Gigs plan by $100.

In addition to providing lightning-fast internet, Pulse introduces Adaptive WiFi+ — a comprehensive smart home services suite. The suite includes the award-winning HomePass mobile app, powered by Plume, two SuperPods with next-gen Wi-Fi 6 coverage to ensure there are no blind spots anywhere in the home, a considerable speed boost, more than 55 TiVo+ HD channels and free installation.

With a focus on innovation and a vision to redefine what’s possible from an internet service provider, Pulse is setting a new standard in northern Colorado as the first municipality in the state to offer this type of service.

“Pulse is changing the internet game in northern Colorado, offering a level of speed, reliability, and innovation that is unmatched by any other provider.” Brieana Reed-Harmel, Pulse’s municipal fiber manager, said. “With our cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service, Pulse is truly delivering services that nobody else can offer our community. We know what Loveland wants, and we’re excited to deliver now faster than ever symmetrical fiber internet speeds and Adaptive WiFi+.”

Adaptive WiFi+ delivers the maximum speed for the selected internet plan for just $25 additional. The system uses multiple SuperPods — sleek pods that plug into electrical outlets throughout the home, to create a “mesh” of connections for a powerful, whole-home, intelligent self-optimizing Wi-Fi. Paired with the HomePass mobile app that includes features such as parental controls, device prioritization and guest access and over 55 channels of TiVo+ TV, Pulse provides a unique service to community members seeking value offerings.

By adding Adaptive WiFi+ to Pulse’s Starter, Connect, or My Gig plan, subscribers will receive a speed boost from 100 to 250 Mbps, 350 to 500 Mbps, and 1 Gig to 2 Gigs, respectively, for just $25 additional.

“Pulse’s My Gig plan with Adaptive WiFi+ features 2 Gigs symmetrical upload and download for only $99.95 a month. That’s less than five cents per Mbps and is cheaper than any 2 Gig plan around,” Reed-Harmel said. “The plan also includes a powerful mesh WiFi 6E service and TV entertainment. All with no data caps and no contracts. Customers really win with this bundle.”

Pulse services Loveland and surrounding areas. Interested subscribers can check current availability in their area at LovelandPulse.com/CheckAvailability. For more information about Pulse, new symmetrical fiber internet speeds and Adaptive WiFi+ visit LovelandPulse.com.