Rocky Mountain vs Fossil Ridge – Girls Soccer

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Recently, there was a cross-town rivalry in girls’ soccer.

The Lobos came to Fossil Ridge with six wins, hoping to knock off the undefeated Sabercats.

However, Fossil Ridge came to play, putting away both their goals in the first half. Although, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Bhalla of Rocky Mountain did manage to save a penalty shortly before halftime.

In the second half, Rocky Mountain was resurgent. They were pressing higher up the pitch and managed to take their chances well, scoring their goal with about 10 minutes left to play. They applied as much pressure as possible, but Fossil Ridge outlasted them, bumping their record to 9-0 on the season.