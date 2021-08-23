MetroDPA has a Program for Homebuyers in Wellington

MetroDPA, a program offering 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with down payment assistance is now available to homebuyers in Wellington.

Stifel is engaged to bolster metroDPA, a housing assistance program in Colorado. The program expands housing affordability in cities ranging from Fort Collins to Castle Rock by aiding borrowers in purchasing a home.

Since metroDPA’s program launch in February of 2019, the City and County of Denver, along with Stifel, have worked to continually improve the program and increase homeownership in Colorado communities. The program offers various levels of assistance—up to 6%—that help borrowers with closing costs and the required down payment to purchase a home. The assistance is 0% interest and forgiven monthly over three years. After three years, absolutely no repayment is required. metroDPA offers multiple options and competitive rates.

With no risk or cost for municipalities to participate, metroDPA’s program area is quickly expanding along with Front Range communities. Since there is no first-time homebuyer requirement, no purchase price restrictions, and a generous income limit, the program serves a wide range of borrowers.

In today’s high-price market, having a program like metroDPA offering assistance can make all the difference to future homeowners. If you are interested in this program, please visit www.metroDPA.org for more information.