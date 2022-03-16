My CPW App Will Provide 21st Century Service at Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife launched a new smartphone application this week that will make purchasing hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes easier.

My CPW is the official mobile application for CPW’s license and pass purchasing system, IPAWS, and it is available to all CPW customers (residents and nonresidents). My CPW makes purchasing CPW products even easier and allows customers to carry and show proof of purchase of many CPW annual and daily products directly from their phone.

My CPW currently includes all CPW licenses without a carcass tag and non-vehicle park passes (individual and dog-off leash passes). Future phases could include OHV, snowmobile and boat registrations, interactive maps, weather alerts and other enhancements.

“The addition of the My CPW application will give our customers the ability to carry and display some of their licenses and passes digitally, and it’s another exciting step in making it more convenient for our customers to easily buy their hunting and fishing licenses and state parks passes,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We’ll continue to explore options for making purchasing a license or pass even easier.”

Check out the My CPW FAQ document for more information or visit the My CPW section at cpw.state.co.us.

The My CPW app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.