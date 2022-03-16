Bridge reconstruction at US 34 and Kechter Road requires I-25 and US 34 full closures

LOVELAND – Interstate 25 widening and US Highway 34 bridge reconstruction continues as the Colorado Department of Transportation progresses on the second section of the new US 34 bridge over I-25. After needing to reschedule several times for weather, crews will now be pouring the new concrete deck on the new portion of the US 34 bridge during nighttime hours on Tuesday.

Bridge reconstruction of Kechter Road over I-25 is also progressing during a 7-month full closure of the bridge. Crews will pour the concrete deck on the new Kechter Road bridge over I-25 during the nighttime hours on March 19. This operation will require a full closure of I-25 between Colorado Highway 392 and Harmony Road to safely pour concrete.

When complete, the new US 34 bridge will add an additional through lane in each direction and reconfigure the on- and off-ramps. The project will also increase capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing aging bridges. Kechter Road over I-25 will feature a roundabout on the west side of I-25 that improves safety and traffic flow issues and provides increased pedestrian safety with new sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks and bike lanes in each direction. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Full closures of I-25 under US 34 and US 34 over I-25 will take place from 9 p.m., Tuesday, until 5 a.m., Wednesday.

I-25 traffic will be detoured up and over I-25 using Exit 257/ US 34.

Westbound US 34 traffic will be detoured north on I-25 to Exit 259/ Crossroads Boulevard. Turn left on Crossroads Boulevard and then continue south on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34.

Eastbound US 34 traffic will be detoured south on I-25 to Exit 255/ Colorado Highway 402. Turn left on CO 402 and continue north on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34.

Full closures of I-25 between CO 392 and Harmony Road from 9 p.m., March 19, until 6 a.m., March 20.

Northbound I-25 traffic will use Exit 262/ CO 392, turn right and continue east to County Road 17/Colorado Highway 257. Turn left and go north on CO 257 to Harmony Road. Turn left on Harmony Road and continue west to the northbound I-25 on-ramp.

Southbound I-25 traffic will use Exit 265/ Harmony Road, turn left and continue east to CR 17/CO 257. Turn right and go south on CR 17/CO 257 to CO 392. Turn left on CO 392 and continue west to the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

STAY INFORMED:

More information about this project is available at:

● The project web site: www.codot.gov/projects/ north-i-25/johnstown-to-fort- collins

● Project information hotline: 720-593-1996

● Email the project team: northi25expresslanes@gmail.com

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

· Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

· Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

· See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled- lane-closures.html

· Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebookfacebook.com/coloradodot