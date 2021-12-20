Narconon Colorado Announces Acceptance of Medicaid

Narconon Colorado has announced that their residential drug and alcohol treatment program is now accepting some forms of Colorado State Medicaid.

Their acceptance of Medicaid will allow Narconon to help more people.

Narconon’s programs help people take steps to overcome addiction to drugs. The unique Narconon program offers unprecedented results. The centers provide the stability and comfort to help free their participants from addiction and rebuild a life without drugs.

To learn more about the Narconon Colorado program, go to narconon-colorado.org or call 970-484-2023 for free screenings or referrals.