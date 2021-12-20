Stampede Foundation Scholarship Applications

Just in time for winter break, the Stampede Foundation has started accepting applications for Academic and College Rodeo scholarships.

Weld County high school seniors who meet general qualifications and are scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022 are encouraged to apply for the Stampede Foundation Academic Scholarship, which awards twenty $2,500 scholarships. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their outstanding academic results, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. Recipients may use the scholarship at any accredited community college, university, or college.

For the eighth year, the Stampede Foundation will also be awarding one $2,500 scholarship to a Colorado collegiate rodeo athlete. Applicants must have competed in at least four NIRA rodeos during the 2021-22 season and be enrolled as a full-time student at a Colorado college or university and have plans for continued college rodeo participation.

Applications and more information on each scholarship are available at greeleystampede.org/p/scholarships. The completed online applications for the Academic Scholarship and the College Rodeo Scholarship must be submitted by midnight on February 28, 2022. Please email Bob Hinderaker at scholarships@greeleystampede.org with questions regarding the scholarship program.

The Stampede Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Over the last five years, the Foundation has selected 125 recipients representing twenty schools in Weld County. Since its inception in 1994, the Stampede Foundation has given more than $657,500 in scholarships to Northern Colorado students. The Greeley Stampede produces and hosts annual events, including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament to benefit the scholarship fund.