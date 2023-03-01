Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Seizes Distribution Amounts of Fentanyl and Methamphetamines

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

After a two-month investigation, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested seven people and recovered distribution amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamines from a Fort Collins home.

On February 17, the NCDTF served two high-risk search warrants in the 2500 block of South Shields Street in Fort Collins. The operation was conducted by the Fort Collins Police Services Patrol division and FCPS SWAT team with assistance from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office All Hazards/Crisis Response team, LCSO Reserves, and LCSO Jail Transport.

Investigators recovered distribution amounts of dangerous drugs, stolen property, and counterfeit currency. Seven individuals were taken into custody during this operation:

• Shantelle Garcia (081291): Warrant arrest (2 felony, 1 misdemeanor)

• Amy Semonchick (071080): Warrant arrest (4 felony, 1 misdemeanor)

• Mathew Whyte (010493): Warrant arrest (3 misdemeanors)

• Michael Pusey-Fendler (090687): Warrant arrest (1 felony, 1 misdemeanor),

Unlawful Possession of Drugs – Methamphetamine (DF4)

• Brandon Eastin (062891): Criminal Possession of Two or More Financial Devices (F6),

Criminal Possession of Identification Documents (M2), Unlawful Possession of Drugs –

Methamphetamine (DF4)

• Talon Glover (012693): Warrant arrest (1 felony, 1 misdemeanor)

• Jeremy Scott (041498): Warrant arrest (3 misdemeanors), Resisting Arrest (M2), Obstructing a Peace Officer (M2), Introducing Contraband in the Second Degree (F6), Unlawful Possession of Drugs – Fentanyl (DM1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO).

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NCDTF Drug Tip Hotline at 970-416-2560. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The NCDTF recognized the following partner agencies:

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Collins Police Services

Loveland Police Department

Windsor Police Department

Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Colorado Adult Parole

Drug Enforcement Administration