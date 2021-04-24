“Please Leave the Lights Off”, Said the Birds

April 24, 2021 Annie Lindgren Life in NOCO, Outdoors, Uncategorized 0
Photo Courtesy of City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department

There are so many ways to encourage nature in the City of Fort Collins. One such opportunity is reducing light pollution during spring and fall migration seasons, especially between midnight and dawn. According to the National Audubon Society, 70% of birds in North America migrate, and 80% of those migrate at night.

Birds have evolved to fly at night when the temperatures are cooler, the air is less turbulent, and there are fewer predators. As with many nocturnal animals, artificial light can disorient birds causing millions to die each year. The International Dark Skies Association and The Audubon Society have partnered on national Lights Out Programs in a growing list of cities, including Fort Collins.

To learn more visit darksky.org.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 4/20 - Sun, 4/25

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 4 days ago

Basic Metallic Reloading Class

970-881-2929

by Reloading Experience LLC - 4 days ago

Spike Aloysius Band

by tusk horn trail - 4 days ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply