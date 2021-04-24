“Please Leave the Lights Off”, Said the Birds

There are so many ways to encourage nature in the City of Fort Collins. One such opportunity is reducing light pollution during spring and fall migration seasons, especially between midnight and dawn. According to the National Audubon Society, 70% of birds in North America migrate, and 80% of those migrate at night.

Birds have evolved to fly at night when the temperatures are cooler, the air is less turbulent, and there are fewer predators. As with many nocturnal animals, artificial light can disorient birds causing millions to die each year. The International Dark Skies Association and The Audubon Society have partnered on national Lights Out Programs in a growing list of cities, including Fort Collins.

To learn more visit darksky.org.