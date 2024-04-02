Press Release, Town of Johnstown Awarded $1,000,000 from Colorado Department of Local Affairs

The Town of Johnstown has been awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000,000 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to support the Town’s Police Department Renovation Project. The funds will be allocated to expand and modernize key facilities at the Johnstown Police Department, improving operational efficiency and customer service.
Furthermore, the renovation project will incorporate sustainable energy solutions with the installation of solar panels. This initiative not only demonstrates Johnstown’s dedication to environmental stewardship but also sets a strong example of utilizing renewable energy resources within our community.
The receipt of this grant represents a significant milestone in the Town of Johnstown’s commitment to providing exemplary police services.
