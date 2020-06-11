Ruling issued to Stop LaPorte Gravel Pit and Batch Plant

The Larimer County District Court has issued a 28-page ruling Monday, June 8, to reverse approval of gravel mining, processing of gravel, and a concrete batch plant, all part of the previously approved Loveland Ready Mix project.

Initially approved by the Board of County Commissioners in a 2 to 1 vote in November 2018, the project has come to a forever halt, as the LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee has ruled that the project was incompatible with zoning and land use regulations.

Furthermore, the Larimer County District Court has established that the Land Use Code was misapplied by the Board of County Commissioners in approving the project.

“I don’t have enough evidence to conclude that it is compatible,” said commissioner Steve Johnson, who voted against the project agreeing with the LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee.

Aimed to operate twelve hours a day, six days a week from 5 am to 5 pm, the concrete batch plant was going to be located near businesses, existing residents, and an apartment complex.

However, with hundreds of LaPorte residents communicating an opposition for both the concrete batch plant and gravel pit at numerous planning and county commissioner meetings, the court ruled otherwise.

The ruling had been in favor of No LaPorte Gravel Corporation (NLG), who argued that the project was not only incompatible with existing uses but would also violate Larimer County’s Land Use Code as well as the noise ordinance and ultimately lower air quality in the area.

“The LaPorte community fought this project for three years and finally found justice through the legal system,” said Robert Havis, president of NLG.

