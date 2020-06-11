Fort Collins Continues Public Reopenings of Facilities

The City of Fort Collins will continue to reopen facilities to the public over the next week, with some in-person business resuming in City buildings.

The City is following a phased approach based on the latest available guidance and regulations from health officials and the State of Colorado. Not all buildings and amenities have reopened, though more openings are expected in the coming weeks.

Face coverings are required in all buildings, and the public is expected to observe physical distancing as much as possible.

The following facilities, programming, and amenities have announced reopenings. These are in addition to previously announced openings:

The buildings for the Streets Department at 625 9th St. and the Traffic Operations Department at 626 Linden St. will have front doors locked, but both buildings will be staffed during business hours beginning June 15. Visitors will need to ring a doorbell to be let into either building.

at 625 9th St. and the at 626 Linden St. will have front doors locked, but both buildings will be staffed during business hours beginning June 15. Visitors will need to ring a doorbell to be let into either building. 281 N. College Ave., including the Development Review Center, will reopen June 15 and will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance to the building will be from College Avenue, and visitors are asked to follow directional signs posted inside the building. All virtual services continue to be available, and the City encourages that option if possible. For in-person service, appointments are recommended as response times may be longer and all services may not be available in person. Contact information for the Development Review Center can be found at https://www.fcgov.com/developmentreview/. All other appointments can be scheduled by contacting a department directly.

including the Development Review Center, will reopen June 15 and will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance to the building will be from College Avenue, and visitors are asked to follow directional signs posted inside the building. All virtual services continue to be available, and the City encourages that option if possible. For in-person service, appointments are recommended as response times may be longer and all services may not be available in person. Contact information for the Development Review Center can be found at https://www.fcgov.com/developmentreview/. All other appointments can be scheduled by contacting a department directly. Parking Services in 215 Mason will open on June 15. Visitors should follow directional signs in the building.

in 215 Mason will open on June 15. Visitors should follow directional signs in the building. The Utilities Customer Service counter at 222 Laporte Ave. will reopen June 15. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Phone service hours remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Visitors should follow directional signs in the building.

Natural Areas picnic shelters that accommodate less than 50 people opened June 5 on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations will not be accepted at Gateway Natural Area’s picnic shelters until further notice.

picnic shelters that accommodate less than 50 people opened June 5 on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations will not be accepted at Gateway Natural Area’s picnic shelters until further notice. The Natural Playground at Gateway Natural Area opened on June 5.

opened on June 5. The restrooms at Fossil Creek Reservoir Natural Area opened on June 5.

opened on June 5. On July 1, Primrose Studio will be available for rentals that meet County and State guidance (50% capacity; groups of up to 16, with physical distancing and face coverings required).

will be available for rentals that meet County and State guidance (50% capacity; groups of up to 16, with physical distancing and face coverings required). Parks staff are currently working to reopen playgrounds, basketball courts, and the in-line skate rink . Playgrounds are limited to 10 users at one time, with basketball courts and the in-line skate rink limited to 25 users. Visit fcgov.com/parks for additional information.

. Playgrounds are limited to 10 users at one time, with basketball courts and the in-line skate rink limited to 25 users. Visit fcgov.com/parks for additional information. Several Recreation facilities opened on June 8 including the Foothills Activity Center, Edora Pool and Ice Center (EPIC), Fort Collins Senior Center and The Farm at Lee Martinez Park . Facilities are open with modified hours and limited amenities at each location. Visit fcgov.com/recreation for more details.

. Facilities are open with modified hours and limited amenities at each location. Visit fcgov.com/recreation for more details. Golf courses are now open for league play, club rentals, group lessons and tee times are shortened to every 10 minutes. Visit fcgov.com/golf/golf-covid-19-policy for all opening and policy information.

All other City buildings and facilities remain closed to the public. Additional openings will be announced as they become available.

Previous opening announcements can be found at https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=7781.

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus.

Business resources related to COVID-19 can be found at www.forfortcollins.com.

Community outreach and resources related to COVID-19 can be found at ourcity.fcgov.com/forfoco.