Today’s Weather: 1/20/22

Today 
4% / in

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Warmer. Winds light and variable.

Tonight  

15% / 0 in

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 18 33 18
Berthoud 0 19 37 20
Fort Collins 0 17 35 21
Greeley 3 18 33 15
Laporte 0 16 36 24
Livermore 0 8 21 26
Loveland 4 19 35 21
Red Feather Lakes 7 21 29 24
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 11 33 27
Wellington 3 16 34 22
Windsor 2 20 34 19

*As of December January 20, 2022 7:30am

