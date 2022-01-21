Today’s Weather: 1/21/22

Today
17% / 0 in
17% / 0 in
Tonight
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at cloudy skies with a few flurries or snow showers possible. The wind from the N at 5 to 10 mph. Then tonight we’re looking at more cloudy skies that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|23
|40
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|22
|40
|20
|Fort Collins
|0
|23
|40
|20
|Greeley
|3
|24
|39
|15
|Laporte
|1
|23
|41
|20
|Livermore
|11
|34
|25
|7
|Loveland
|0
|22
|40
|21
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|29
|28
|9
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|30
|32
|12
|Wellington
|0
|28
|41
|20
|Windsor
|1
|22
|40
|19
|*As of December January 21, 2022 7:50am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment