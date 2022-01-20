Fog and Ice Blanket Fort Collins and Parts of Northern Colorado

Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

The sun was shining in Livermore after a frosty bitter cold night. Only a few miles south, however, the clouds and fog made for a challenging morning drive for many. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as yesterday.

On Thursday, Poudre School District and Colorado State University delayed start schedules by two hours as a result of poor road conditions and overnight temperatures lower than 10 degrees. The announcements came on the evening of Wednesday, January 17.

Road crews around Northern Colorado have been de-icing roads for several days. Conditions are starting to improve.

In Red Feather Lakes conditions are Partly cloudy. High 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph today. Tomorrow, cloudy skies with a few snow showers later in the day. High 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. In Fort Collins and Loveland today it will be warmer. Sun and clouds will be mixed. Highs will be near 35F with light and variable winds. Tomorrow, a few flurries or snow showers are possible with highs near 40F. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

In Wellington, it will be warmer with a high near 34F. Winds will be light and variable. Tomorrow it will be cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers. Highs, around 40F, and winds out of the North at 10-20 mph.