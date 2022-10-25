Today’s Weather: 10/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun and clouds mixed. High around 60F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be cloudy. Low 37F. N winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|44
|60
|35
|Berthoud
|2
|49
|60
|36
|Fort Collins
|2
|42
|60
|37
|Greeley
|1
|39
|60
|36
|Laporte
|0
|48
|59
|36
|Livermore
|4
|46
|54
|32
|Loveland
|2
|48
|60
|37
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|39
|42
|24
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|46
|59
|36
|Wellington
|0
|43
|60
|35
|Windsor
|0
|43
|60
|37
|*As of October 25, 2022 10:00am
