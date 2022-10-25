Today’s Weather: 10/25/22

October 25, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun and clouds mixed. High around 60F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be cloudy. Low 37F. N winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 44 60 35
Berthoud 2 49 60 36
Fort Collins 2 42 60 37
Greeley 1 39 60 36
Laporte 0 48 59 36
Livermore 4 46 54 32
Loveland 2 48 60 37
Red Feather Lakes 5 39 42 24
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 46 59 36
Wellington 0 43 60 35
Windsor 0 43 60 37
*As of October 25, 2022 10:00am

