Windsor’s First Brewery Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

High Hops Brewery has announced it is entering its tenth year in business. They celebrated on Saturday, October 15 with gratitude to the northern Colorado community for all the support. High Hops created some delicious concoctions all day including beer-mosas, hop shots, beer slushies, and live music from “Frail Talk.” High Hops Brewery is a 21+ establishment.

“We had no idea what this would evolve into when we first started farming hops in 2007. It’s amazing to look back and remember our home brew shop that changed into a small tasting room with 8 taps and a 10-barrel brew system, and how it has grown into a full-blown 40-tap brewery with an additional 30-barrel brew system….and a distillery to add to it all! It’s been a total whirlwind. All we can say is that we’ve had an incredible time learning, growing, and evolving with this great community! We cannot wait to see what the next 10 years bring! Cheers to every one of you who helped us get here,” said Pat Weakland, Co-Owner of High Hops Brewery.