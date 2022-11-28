Today’s Weather: 11/28/22

November 28, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Uncategorized 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we can expect some periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 51 50 17
Berthoud 0 53 54 18
Fort Collins 12 49 51 18
Greeley 3 53 54 18
Laporte 5 48 49 17
Livermore 10 49 46 13
Loveland 10 49 51 18
Red Feather Lakes 11 28 33 5
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 49 49 17
Wellington 0 50 50 17
Windsor 0 52 53 18
*As of November 28, 2022 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply