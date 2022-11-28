Today’s Weather: 11/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we can expect some periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|51
|50
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|53
|54
|18
|Fort Collins
|12
|49
|51
|18
|Greeley
|3
|53
|54
|18
|Laporte
|5
|48
|49
|17
|Livermore
|10
|49
|46
|13
|Loveland
|10
|49
|51
|18
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|28
|33
|5
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|49
|49
|17
|Wellington
|0
|50
|50
|17
|Windsor
|0
|52
|53
|18
|*As of November 28, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment