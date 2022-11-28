Happenings in Wellington for November/December – Week of November 28

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

There are many fun holiday events taking place in Wellington this Christmas Season. Find those that you and your family will enjoy and put them on your calendar!

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

The Wellington Senior Center will hold its Annual Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3 from 7 AM to 2 PM at the Leeper/Senior Center. They will be serving homemade burritos and churros for shoppers to enjoy as they shop for the beautiful hand-made items on sale. Vendors are welcome to contact Dorothy McClure, Senior Center Director for information. Phone 970.817.2293, or Dorothy’s Cell is 970.402.6014. Shopping in the Market is a great way to support the Senior Center.

Wellington Main Street Program will hold its Annual Meeting on November 29 from 6-8 PM at Soul Squared. All are invited to attend to learn about accomplishments in 2022 and plans for 2023. There will be an opportunity to share feedback and provide suggestions on priorities, projects, and programs for the upcoming year

Networking & Educational Breakfast is at Sparge Brewing Tuesday, Dec 6th at 7:30 am with guest speaker Ben Parsons with State Farm Insurance. Ben is a 10-year board member of the Wellington Chamber and a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table, which applies to the top 1% of all financial professionals in the world. Come as early as 7:00 am and grab a breakfast sandwich at Slurpz right next door. Register at Breakfast Networking

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be held Thursday, Dec 8th at Integrity Insurance Specialist. This is always a fun event! Delicious food from BBQ Love Shack, Carriage rides from Diamond SR Carriage, and a visit from Santa! Bring a toy to the event to benefit Toys for Tots and you will be entered into a drawing! Register for the event here Business After Hours Registration Link

The Town of Wellington is welcoming the winter season with several events, celebrated as Wellington Lights!

Holiday Tree Lighting

Dec. 2 – Centennial Park | 6 p.m.

Join the Wellington Public Library for the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Youth can pick up a free book and ornament, visit Santa, and sing with the “Wellie Wailers” and Wellington Community Band while enjoying free Hot Chocolate.

Parade of Lights

Dec. 3 – Cleveland Ave. | 5 p.m.

This parade will be held on December 3, 2022. The parade starts at 5 p.m. with a line-up on 1st Street at 3:30 p.m. Register for free at https://linktr.ee/wellingtonlights before 5 p.m. on November 27, 2022.

Tour of Lights

The Tour of Lights is a community map of decorated properties available for you to admire all December long. Interested in placing your property on the map and competing for the title of “Best Holiday House”? Submit your information at https://linktr.ee/wellingtonlights! The deadline to register your house is November 25 at 5 PM. There will be a vote for “best holiday house”.