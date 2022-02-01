Today’s Weather: 2/1/22

February 1, 2022
Today 

82% / in

Tonight
94% / 4.7 in

Hello Northern Colorado!  We’re looking at another snow day! Periods of snow later in the day with an average high in 20F, with winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.  Tonight we’re looking at the same periods of snow with an average low around 10F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph with a chance of snow at 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 23 27 11
Berthoud 0 24 31 14
Fort Collins 6 26 29 13
Greeley 5 25 30 12
Laporte 5 27 28 12
Livermore 9 19 15 -2
Loveland 6 24 31 14
Red Feather Lakes 0 15 17 1
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 20 21 4
Wellington 0 25 27 11
Windsor 3 25 28 12
*As of February, 2022 7:45am

