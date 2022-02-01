Northern Front Range National Forests Continue Pilot Reservation Programs

Now is the time to start planning your 2022 summer adventures on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, the third-most visited national forest unit in the nation. From camping and hunting to boating on lakes and trekking through the wilderness, most outdoor adventures on this Forest require advance planning and preparation.

Building on the successes of 2021, managers are planning to continue several coordinated strategies to help visitors have safe and enjoyable outdoor experiences this summer. From requiring online reservations for the most popular developed recreation areas to providing online wilderness permits and recreation passes, National Forest managers are planning for another very busy recreation season.

Campground reservations go live online six months in advance at recreation.gov. Visitors looking to book for the peak summer season need to start planning now. All campgrounds on the Forests and Grasslands along the Front Range are extremely popular due to their proximity to the major highways and metropolitan areas. The concessionaires that manage most of the Forest’s campgrounds and day use areas are increasing their fees slightly this year to compensate for the nationwide inflation in costs of goods, supplies, and labor. Updated pricing is available where reservations are made on recreation.gov.

Visitors seeking a slightly more remote experience might want to visit the stunning and rugged Indian Peaks Wilderness Area. Permits are required for all overnight camping in Indian Peaks Wilderness Area from June 1 to Sept. 15 and are always required for groups of 8-12 people. Wilderness permits become available on February 1 at recreation.gov where visitors can view permit availability and plan their itineraries. Permits are no longer issued by mail, phone, or in person. The Forest will continue requiring reservations for Mount Evans and Brainard Lake in 2022.

Overnight parking reservations for visitors planning to use the Brainard Lake Recreation Area trailheads for permitted overnight camping in the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area will be available on recreation.gov starting February 1. Day use reservations are expected to be available on a rolling basis for both areas beginning in mid-May. The Brainard Lake welcome station is tentatively scheduled to open June 10, and Mount Evans typically opens in late May or early June, depending on snow conditions.

National Forest maps and annual and lifetime recreation passes that cover fees for National Parks and National Forests can be purchased online through USGS.gov. Passholders are still required to make reservations and pay administrative fees through recreation.gov.

Get the most accurate recreation information for the Forests and Grassland by checking official Know Before You Go resources on the local National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov. In addition to weather forecasts and road and trail conditions for the area, visitors should be sure to research how to find campsites and whether campfires are allowed.