Today’s Weather: 4/4/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with an average high around 67F and ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with an average low around 42F and winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|1
|30
|67
|39
|Berthoud
|1
|31
|67
|43
|Fort Collins
|3
|30
|67
|42
|Greeley
|0
|35
|68
|40
|Laporte
|0
|32
|66
|44
|Livermore
|6
|40
|47
|27
|Loveland
|0
|34
|67
|43
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|32
|50
|30
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|27
|53
|35
|Wellington
|0
|28
|65
|43
|Windsor
|0
|31
|68
|41
|*As of March 4, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment