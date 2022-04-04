Today’s Weather: 4/4/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with an average high around 67F and ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with an average low around 42F and winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 1 30 67 39 Berthoud 1 31 67 43 Fort Collins 3 30 67 42 Greeley 0 35 68 40 Laporte 0 32 66 44 Livermore 6 40 47 27 Loveland 0 34 67 43 Red Feather Lakes 3 32 50 30 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 27 53 35 Wellington 0 28 65 43 Windsor 0 31 68 41 *As of March 4, 2022 7:45am