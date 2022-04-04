PSD Selects Principal for Fort Collins High School

Poudre School District (PSD) has announced Penny Stires has been hired as the permanent principal for Fort Collins High School.

Stires transitioned from her current position as interim Fort Collins High principal on March 22 and said she feels proud to be a Lambkin and serve the school in her new role.

“I have such gratitude to serve the Fort Collins High School community as the first female principal,” said Stires. “I understand how important this work is and my desire is to do all I can for the benefit of students, staff, and families.”

Stires joined the district in 2010 as principal of Boltz Middle School. In 2015, Stires transitioned to serving as principal at Lincoln Middle School. Stires also serves as the district’s AVID coordinator.

Stires has over 30 years of experience as an educational leader. She has proven knowledge of leading school improvement and building positive culture within school communities. As a leader, Stires exemplifies excellent qualities, including vulnerability, for her community to follow.

Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Scott Nielsen said Stires is a visionary leader and an empathetic listener. She is focused and attentive; prepared to deal with whatever situations may arise.

“She leads through learning and adapts to new trends,” Nielsen said. “Stires ensures that her staff, students, and families feel motivated and inspired to show up every day.”