Town of Windsor to Host Groundbreaking for Eastman Park River Experience Phase ll Project

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture is inviting the public to attend the Eastman Park River Experience Phase ll project groundbreaking, located at Eastman Park South off of Laku Lake Rd., from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

As one of 15 key project participants, Windsor is partnering with the Northern Integrated Supply Project (NISP) to dedicate 9 acres of land for wetland mitigation. This collaboration aims to enhance the overall environmental quality and recreational features for the benefit of the community. As part of this dedication, a portion of Eastman Park South will be preserved as a wetland.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Phase ll also includes an additional parking lot, shelters, trail expansion, the installation of new Cache La Poudre River access points, including ones with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, a nature-themed playground, a hill slide, landscaping, and irrigation.

“We are thrilled to break ground this upcoming month on this highly anticipated project,” said Open Space & Trails Manager Wade Willis. “Our collaboration with NISP has played a pivotal role in enhancing the environment, wetlands, and recreational features for the enjoyment of all.”

The completion of this project is anticipated in spring 2024.

For updates on this project visit windsorprojectconnect.com/eastman-river-experience-phase-ll.

To learn more about NISP visit NISPwater.org.

For more information about Windsor parks and amenities, visit recreationliveshere.com/Parks.