Weld and Larimer County Workforce Centers Co-Host Annual Workforce Symposium

Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC) and Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development have partnered together in presenting northern Colorado residents and business leaders with a Workforce Symposium on Tuesday, September 21, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. inside McKee Exhibition Hall at The Ranch in Loveland.

This will be the 40th year Larimer County has put on its Workforce Symposium and the second that it has welcomed ESWC as a partner. The partnership also includes Aims Community College, Workforce Excellence Group, Loveland Business Development Center, and HRx Services.

“Future Workforce, Future Workplace, Future Leadership” is the slogan for the 2021 symposium and aims to encompass a day of learning and networking focused on ideas and methods to be proactive as the workforce rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees can expect an active experience, with live presentations and workshops by leading workforce management experts.

Event highlights include:

Keynote Speaker Chuck Wachendorfer of Think2Perform speaking on “Leadership Intelligence”

A panel of northern Colorado economic development experts with an updated forecast of employment trends

Workshops on how to adapt to and shape the future of work

For more information about the Workforce Symposium and to purchase tickets, please visit larimer.org