Community to Benefit from Weld Project Connect

Weld Project Connect will host up to 1,000 people today. They will receive vital services that help them maintain health, housing, employment, and more. The event will be held at Island Grove Events Center in Greeley from noon to 6:30 pm. Guests must check in by 5:30 pm.

Major event sponsors include United Way donors, the City of Greeley, High Plains Library District, IBMC, iHeart Media, JBS, The Weld Trust, Walgreens, and the Weld County Government. Led by United Way of Weld County, Weld Project Connect is a one-day catalyst providing free on-site services to those in need due to housing instability, job loss, health problems, and other challenges.

The 70+ free services this year include dental screening, hearing testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, credit checks, flu shots, mental health services, voter registration, birth certificates, vehicle inspection, pet licenses, and more. Greeley-Evans Transit will be providing free transportation to/from the event.

Chaired this year by City of Greeley council member Tommy Butler, this is the twelfth annual Weld Project Connect. Call 211 or go to www.UnitedWay-Weld.org/WPC for more details.