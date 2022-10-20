Man Arrested for Felony Menacing

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office



Additional allegations have been added for Zerk Marshlin Bears (06/10/1976). The current allegations

are:

• Menacing – Intimidation – Family – Weapon CRS 18-3-206(1)(a) (Felony 5) (two counts)

• Domestic Violence CRS 18-6-801 (Enhancement) (two counts)

• Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree – Deliberation with Intent – Gun CRS 18-3-102(1)(a)

(Felony 2)

• Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree – Extreme Indifference CRS 18-3-102(1)(d) (Felony 2)

Bears is being held in the Larimer County Jail on $150,000 bond.

——————————————————————————————————————————

On October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:25 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to the 4100 block of

Woodlake Lane in Wellington after a man called 911 and stated he had just killed a woman and child.

When deputies arrived, they contacted the woman and child outside the home.

The woman said the suspect was pointing a handgun at her when he made those statements to

dispatchers. He then pointed the gun at a three-year-old child. The woman fled the home with the child

and reported she heard a gunshot as they ran away. The woman and child were not injured.

Deputies surrounded the home and the suspect exited at approximately 3:38 p.m. He resisted arrest and

was taken into custody after multiple Taser deployments. He was identified as Zerk Marshlin Bears

(06/10/1976) of Nunn and booked into the Larimer County Jail for two counts of Menacing –

Aggravated Assault – Weapon (F5) and Domestic Violence Enhancement allegations. A booking photo

is not available at this time and no bond has been set.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators will seek additional charges against Bears including two

counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven

guilty.