Wellington, Are You Ready for Spargetoberfest?!?

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

What is Spargetoberfest, you ask? Well, it’s a 5K race and fundraising event hosted by Sparge Brewing Company, with a mission to support local businesses, veterans, and youth organizations, and a goal to offer up a good time to all that participate.

The funds raised at this inaugural September 18 event go towards the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club and the American Legion Wellington Post 176. The Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club has a mission to ensure all Wellington kids can participate in sports and other activities. The American Legion Wellington Post 176 has a mission to enhance the well-being of Wellington’s veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by the devotion to mutual helpfulness. Members from both organizations are volunteering to help with the event, so make sure to thank them for their service.

The gate opens for pre-race at 9:00 am. A personal trainer-led warm-up kicks off the event just before the 10:00 am start of the timed 5K. There are heats for runners, walkers, strollers, and people with dogs. Each participant will get a Maty breakfast burrito, beer or non-alcoholic beverage, a Spargetoberfest shirt (if you register by Sep 8), two tickets for drawings held throughout the day, a commemorative Spargetoberfest mug (to the first 200 who register), and a swag bag.

“It doesn’t matter if you run, walk or push a stroller; it’s all about gathering as a community and showing support to the small businesses and nonprofits involved with this event,” shares Rich Efird, owner of Sparge Brewing. “We went out of our way to make this a family event.”

Parking for race participants and the family and friends supporting them will be on Wine Cup St. and in the Wellington Business Park to the south of Sparge Brewing (3999 GW Bush Ave Unit 101, Wellington, CO). GW Bush Ave. will be reserved for vendor and volunteer parking.

Participants will be cheered along the route by the Poudre High School POMS. In addition, neighbors along the road through GW Bush Ave., 5th Street, Jefferson Ave., and the Knolls neighborhood are encouraged to come out and cheer on those in the 5K.

After the 5K, the family festival will continue until 3:00 pm. They are beginning with the awards ceremony. There will be three music sets, 30 vendors, a game zone and face painting for kids, food trucks, Sparge and Cantina providing beverages and a dunk tank throughout the day. Get there early for an opportunity to dunk Mayor Troy Hamman, the first volunteer for the dunk tank.

“The majority of the vendors and sponsors are from Wellington, which puts that extra little small-town feel into the event,” shares Rich. “So many people have volunteered countless hours, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Join the fun and camaraderie on September 18. For more information on the event or to get your tickets, visit https://www.spargetoberfest.com/?fbclid=IwAR3BOga5UQfACVSV7k6t_OyRt9F1YEbnyV9E8RXcuvMBq3hFIm1H08gXlaQ.