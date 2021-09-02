Happening in Wellington: September Activities and Events

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Can you believe it is September already?!? A lot is happening around town throughout the month. Below is a list of some of the activities and events.

Wellington Parks and Recreation team shares, “You asked, and we listened!” In a recent survey conducted by an outside organization, Wellington Residents were asked what types of activities they would like to see offered by Wellington Recreation. One of the most popular responses was art classes. So they partnered with Valerie, who is offering several different art classes for all ages over the coming months. If you want a great way to let your creative spirit fly or are just looking for something fun for you or your kiddos to do, sign up today! The link for our current art programs is: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/townofwellington/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list

The link above also includes sign-up is soccer, cheer, and flag football, all going on this fall.

NoCo Grinders Cornhole Tournament, Sat September 4, 2021, at 08:00 am at Community Park, 8760 Buffalo Creek Parkway. All proceeds go directly to the team to make the competitive baseball experience as affordable and accessible as possible. Sign up through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noco-grinders-cornhole-tournament-tickets-164876304465.

Volleyball Tournament, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Community Park. Coed teams with at least three females on the court at all times. Proceeds from the event benefit a Wellington High School Scholarship through the American Legacy Foundation. To sign up, contact Jami at 970-391-1182 or email her at jami@integrityinsurancespecialist.com.

Brother In Arms Shooting Competition Fundraiser, September 12, 2021, from 9:30 am – 1:00 pm at 13510 N. County Rd. 7. Six events are happening throughout the day. For more information and to get signed up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brother-in-arms-fundraising-shooting-competition-tickets-162385301809

Spargetoberfest 5K, Sept 18, 2021, from 8:30 am to 3 pm at Sparge Brewing. This fundraising event includes a 5K, food and beverages, vendors, live music, and games. Sign up by September 8 to get a shirt with your entry. Visit https://www.spargetoberfest.com/?fbclid=IwAR3BOga5UQfACVSV7k6t_OyRt9F1YEbnyV9E8RXcuvMBq3hFIm1H08gXlaQ.

Wellington Fishing Derby is September 25, 2021, from 8 am to 12 pm, and it will be a REEL good time. This event is held at Wellington Village Ponds on the east side of Wellington. Free fishing poles go to the first 100 kids that show up. The age limit is up to 15 years.

The Seers are playing at the Wellington Grill on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 6 pm to 10 pm. Brian and Sean are thrilled to be rocking another summer at the Wellington Grill, so come on down for some good food and live music.

Wellington Cruise Night happens on the second Tuesday of the month at Taco Johns. The next one is September 14, 2021. Please meet at the Taco John’s around 5:00 pm, and they usually have a decent-sized crowd until 6:30 or 7. All years makes, and models are welcome. Learn more on Facebook.

The local breweries always have events happening throughout the week. Follow Old Colorado Brewing Company, Soul Squared Brewing Company, and Sparge Brewing on Facebook and Instagram, or check out their websites, to find out the schedule for the week.

Downtown Clean-up and Appreciation Day is September 11, 2021, hosted by the Wellington Main Street Program. Volunteers can meet at 3725 Cleveland Ave to participate between 9 am-11 am to be a part of helping make downtown Wellington shine.

If you have news to share about things happening in Wellington, reach out to Annie at alindgren@northfortynews.com.