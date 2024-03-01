What are the Odds? Leap Day Twins May have a Chance at the Lottery!

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News
February 29, 2024 – What are the odds of being born on leap day? Exactly .06%, according to AdventHealth.
But if you are really looking to beat those odds, try being a twin born on Leap Day. That’s a whopping 1 in 50,000 or 0.002%!
Well, Northern Colorado, it happened here!
Twins Ronan and Ambrose were born at AdventHealth Avista in Lousiville.
They were born at 1:14 & 1:16 p.m.
And earlier in the day, two other babies were born!
Fabian and Osias were born this morning. Fabian was born at 4:35 am, and Osias was born at 9:46 am.
Maybe these kids (in 21 years) should hedge some bets on the lottery with their birthday numbers!
Congratulations to these families!
