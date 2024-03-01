What are the Odds? Leap Day Twins May have a Chance at the Lottery!

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

February 29, 2024 – What are the odds of being born on leap day? Exactly .06%, according to AdventHealth.

But if you are really looking to beat those odds, try being a twin born on Leap Day. That’s a whopping 1 in 50,000 or 0.002%!

Well, Northern Colorado, it happened here!

Twins Ronan and Ambrose were born at AdventHealth Avista in Lousiville.

They were born at 1:14 & 1:16 p.m.

And earlier in the day, two other babies were born!

Fabian and Osias were born this morning. Fabian was born at 4:35 am, and Osias was born at 9:46 am.

Maybe these kids (in 21 years) should hedge some bets on the lottery with their birthday numbers!

Congratulations to these families!