Invitation to Wellington’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Discussion  

The Town of Wellington invites the community to participate in a meeting about the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project, scheduled for May 26.

The focus of the event will be the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project. Attendees can expect project updates and community conversation around financing as the Board of Trustees seek solutions.

Community members can register to participate in the Town Hall meeting scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on May 26, 2021, at the Leeper Center Board Room – 3800 Wilson Ave, Wellington, CO 80549.

Due to limited space with social distancing, registration is necessary for proper planning. Please email euckerkk@wellingtoncolorado.gov or contact Town Hall in person or at (970) 568-3381.

Project Background

The original Wastewater Treatment Plant was constructed in 2002 (Phase 1). An expansion to the plant occurred in 2016 to service existing demands and population to roughly 10,000 (Phase 2). Jacobs initiated a Master Plan in August 2019 for the Collection System and Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). The WWTP portion of the Master Plan completed in July 2020 demonstrated the need for WWTP expansion (Phase 3).

State regulatory requirements also play a role in this needed expansion and the plant’s ability to properly treat incoming wastewater. This Phase 3 expansion would double the existing plant’s hydraulic capacity (0.9 MGD to 1.8 MGD), provide treatment ability to meet State regulatory requirements, come online in early 2024, and provide future service to a population of roughly 25,000.

Design of Phase 3 expansion was initiated with Jacobs in December 2020 for approximately $4.9M. This total includes design fees and construction management fees. Design decisions are happening now as the team approaches the 30 percent level, with delivery on that package expected in May 2021.