Its’s Smokey in Northern Colorado: Where It’s Coming From

The smoke in the air today is said to be coming in from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona, which ignited yesterday, but is not expected to be a major health concern despite being likely to continue into Wednesday (tomorrow) morning, according to The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado’s high country and the Front Range, including the Denver metro area.

This is a summary of All Fort Collins Monitoring Sites according to Air Quality Data.



Ozone