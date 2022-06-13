Hums and a Dives Lead to a Fresh Mind

This spring has been busy at North Forty News. And here comes the summer!

Events are continuing to pour into our calendar. There are now over a thousand regional events on our calendar! It’s encouraging (and a bit humbling) to see all of the information that now comes to North Forty News.

Since the newspaper became the only regional weekly in Northern Colorado, the website and the company have grown. We publish more content than ever — at least 100 articles per month go out to our website! And, we print more newspapers than ever too, at over 30,000 copies each month (most of them get picked up). We send 5,000+ emails a day through our Daily Digest (35,000 per week). But, I admit, we can do better. We need to! Everyone deserves good locally owned news.

With my recent acceptance of a part-time job at Forks in Livermore, I have had the chance to talk to people I would have never met. They are feeding me news tips and giving feedback about our coverage. I’m killing two birds with one stone!

I love hearing feedback — all of it. Sometimes, I may not “want” to hear it, but it always gives me a new perspective. For me, it leads to self-criticism, which then leads to improvement.

Lately, I have been working on building my future home on the mountain on the weekends. While using the other side of my brain, I get time to think. And when I’m tired of working (on the house and North Forty News), I sit down in utter silence, listen to nature around me, and let my mind wander.

With summer on the way, the little hummingbirds “whiz” around, watch me, and it seems they get fatter and fatter every day. It’s incredible how much the little birds free up my mind, helping me with a fresh start at the beginning of each week.

And, as I said, I love to hear feedback. So, don’t be a stranger! Let’s work together to improve North Forty News so it can be even more of a communication catalyst for communities in Northern Colorado.