National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for Northern Colorado

February 16, 2022 (6 pm)

Snow began falling in Northern Colorado – Just in time for the evening commute. Snowplows took to the streets as the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning (issued at 3:55 pm).

Heavy snow is possible. Accumulation in the Fort Collins area is estimated from 6-8 inches.

Roads were wet, but icy in spots in Fort Collins at 6 pm.

In Berthoud, however, the snow was heavier. The roads were covered with snow, with nearly an inch recorded at the Berthoud Weather station.

Just south of the Wyoming border on US287 (near Virginia Dale), the snow was heaviest. A Livermore weather station reported nearly 2 inches of snow.

From the National Weather Service:

ISSUED: 3:55 PM FEB. 16, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible, with 6 to 12 inches in the foothills. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org