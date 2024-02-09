Northern Colorado Prepares for Winter Weather: National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Get your snowplows, shovels, boots, and snow gear ready.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch effective February 9, at 5 pm MST. It expires on Sunday, February 11, at 5 am.

Three to Six Inches of heavy snow is expected in portions of central, northcentral, and northeast Colorado. Some areas could receive up to 10 inches. This includes the Front Range and Foothills in Northern Colorado.

Plan for slippery roads and snow up to ten inches Friday night and Saturday.

The extended forecast calls for slightly warmer weather next week. Highs are expected to be in the mid-40s.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been no reported school closures.

Eldora ski resort, near Boulder, reports a 24-inch base at mid-mountain. All of its lifts are open. For more Colorado resort ski conditions visit coloradoski.com/snow-report.

For the latest road conditions visit the Colorado Department of Transportation website at maps.cotrip.org.

Winter Storm Watch URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Denver CO 319 AM MST Fri Feb 9 2024 COZ035-036-038>043-045-100000- /O.CON.KBOU.WS.A.0008.240210T0000Z-240211T1200Z/ Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet-Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet-Larimer County Below 6000 Feet/Northwest Weld County-Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet/West Broomfield County-North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet/Denver/West Adams and Arapahoe Counties/East Broomfield County-Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet-Northeast Weld County-Central and South Weld County-Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties- Including the cities of Roggen, Deer Trail, Longmont, Georgetown, Glendevey, Kiowa, Bailey, Central City, Loveland, Aurora, Denver International Airport, Bennett, Nederland, Boulder, Fondis, Estes Park, Nunn, Grover, Lakewood, Leader, Briggsdale, Red Feather Lakes, Brighton, Arvada, Golden, Fort Collins, Eaton, Raymer, Evergreen, Larkspur, City of Denver, Parker, Greeley, Littleton, Fort Lupton, Highlands Ranch, Byers, Hereford, Stoneham, Castle Rock, Pawnee Buttes, Idaho Springs, Westcreek, and Elbert 319 AM MST Fri Feb 9 2024 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches possible with localized areas up to 10 inches. This includes the Front Range Foothills, Palmer Divide, Urban Corridor and adjacent plains. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service, visit https://weather.gov/bou AD