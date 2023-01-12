Today’s Weather: 1/12/23

January 12, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 24F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 37 34 18
Berthoud 0 35 40 24
Fort Collins 5 38 39 24
Greeley 3 36 34 15
Laporte 2 38 40 28
Livermore 1 38 43 28
Loveland 1 38 41 24
Red Feather Lakes 11 36 37 26
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 38 41 29
Wellington 2 43 42 25
Windsor 0 37 38 20
*As of January 12, 2023 11:00am

