Today’s Weather: 1/12/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 24F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|37
|34
|18
|Berthoud
|0
|35
|40
|24
|Fort Collins
|5
|38
|39
|24
|Greeley
|3
|36
|34
|15
|Laporte
|2
|38
|40
|28
|Livermore
|1
|38
|43
|28
|Loveland
|1
|38
|41
|24
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|36
|37
|26
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|38
|41
|29
|Wellington
|2
|43
|42
|25
|Windsor
|0
|37
|38
|20
|*As of January 12, 2023 11:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment