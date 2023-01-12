City of Greeley Utility Rate Adjustments Takes Effect

The City of Greeley approved utility rates for 2023, including an increase to stormwater, sewer, and water rates. The fees, which took effect January 1, 2023, will help the city provide safe, reliable, and great-tasting water to residents.

Deputy Director of Utility Finance and Customer Service Erik Dial said the new rates help the water department meet new state and federal regulations on treated wastewater.

“We kept the water rates reasonable while still funding projects critical to our growth,” Dial said. “Our water system will continue to be reliable. Public health is very important.”

A Breakdown of Added Costs

Most residents will see their bill increase about $8.67:

$1.83 for water — Covers major water supply and storage projects. Officials spaced out the timing of several projects to minimize the rate increase.

— Covers major water supply and storage projects. Officials spaced out the timing of several projects to minimize the rate increase. $4.71 for sewer — Meets new federal and state regulations for a more intensive wastewater treatment process.

— Meets new federal and state regulations for a more intensive wastewater treatment process. $2.13 for stormwater— Improves the drain system and protects the community.

This estimate is based on an average-sized house and yard. Weather, property size and type of watering also affect your bill.

Some customers may need financial assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program can help. Learn more at www.greeleygov.com/services/ws/home.

Financing a Growing Community

Council approved the new stormwater fees earlier this year. This funding provides for larger pipes to remove rainwater and protect homes and businesses.

Greeley is growing. City officials have anticipated and planned for it, and these new fees will help the community prepare. The city’s water system requires regular investments to ensure it is properly maintained and reliable.