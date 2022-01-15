Today’s Weather: 1/15/22

Today 
3% / in

Mainly sunny. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
3% / 0 in

A few clouds. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 14 36 22
Berthoud 0 15 42 23
Fort Collins 0 17 38 27
Greeley 0 16 39 18
Laporte 1 15 40 32
Livermore 7 26 44 36
Loveland 2 18 40 23
Red Feather Lakes 5 27 38 30
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 20 42 33
Wellington 0 15 37 27
Windsor 0 16 39 22
*As of December January 15, 2022 7:50am

