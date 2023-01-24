Today’s Weather: 1/24/23

January 24, 2023

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the evening that will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 37 31 17
Berthoud 0 31 33 16
Fort Collins 5 34 35 17
Greeley 3 34 32 13
Laporte 3 37 34 18
Livermore 6 31 31 16
Loveland 6 31 33 17
Red Feather Lakes 11 22 25 10
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 29 34 18
Wellington 9 36 35 18
Windsor 2 37 34 16
*As of January 24, 2023 11:00am

