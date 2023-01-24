Today’s Weather: 1/24/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the evening that will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|37
|31
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|31
|33
|16
|Fort Collins
|5
|34
|35
|17
|Greeley
|3
|34
|32
|13
|Laporte
|3
|37
|34
|18
|Livermore
|6
|31
|31
|16
|Loveland
|6
|31
|33
|17
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|22
|25
|10
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|29
|34
|18
|Wellington
|9
|36
|35
|18
|Windsor
|2
|37
|34
|16
|*As of January 24, 2023 11:00am
