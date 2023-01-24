Apply Now for Senior, Disabled Veteran and Gold Star Spouse Exemptions

Two property tax exemption programs for qualified property owners are back this year.

The Senior Property Tax Exemption and the Disabled Veteran and Gold Star Spouse Property Tax Exemption are two programs Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck is delighted to encourage the Larimer County community to apply for.

“These programs are a significant help to our senior property owners in Larimer County, and I’m always happy to tell our community that they’re available,” said Overbeck. “The Assessor’s Office is always looking for ways to help our seniors with their property taxes.”

The deadline to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is July 1, 2023. The deadline to apply for the Colorado Senior Property Tax Exemption is July 15, 2023.

The Disabled Veteran and Gold Star Spouse Exemption are available to property owners who:

-Sustained a service-connected disability while serving on active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States, and were honorably discharged, and

-Were rated by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs as 100% “permanent and total” disabled. VA unemployability awards do not meet the requirement for determining an applicant’s eligibility.

-Owned and occupied the property before January 1 of the current year.

The Gold Star Spouse Exemption extends the exemption eligibility to the spouse of a deceased, disabled veteran member of the U.S. armed forces.

The Senior Homestead Exemption has remained in effect since it was reinstated in 2012. The exemption is dependent on annual funding from the Colorado Legislature. The Colorado Legislature has again funded the exemption for 2023. The State of Colorado pays the property taxes on the exempted value.

Seniors that were previously approved do not need to reapply. The Colorado Senior Citizen Exemption is

available to applicants who:

-Are at least 65 years of age before January 1 of the year of application,

-Owned their home for at least ten consecutive years before January.

-Occupied the home as their primary residence for at least ten consecutive years before January 1.

Forms for both exemptions, which need to be filled out and submitted, can be located at the Senior and Disabled Veteran webpage larimer.gov which also contains instructions on how to fill out and submit both forms.

Questions? Contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-498-7050 or by email at overbebc@larimer.org.