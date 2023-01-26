Today’s Weather: 1/26/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny skies in the morning that will become overcast during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 36 32 20
Berthoud 0 37 38 21
Fort Collins 5 37 36 21
Greeley 9 35 36 16
Laporte 3 39 37 24
Livermore 10 33 34 24
Loveland 10 33 37 20
Red Feather Lakes 16 23 25 18
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 19 32 37 24
Wellington 0 35 35 24
Windsor 2 36 36 18
*As of January 26, 2023 10:00am

