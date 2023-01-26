Today’s Weather: 1/26/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny skies in the morning that will become overcast during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|36
|32
|20
|Berthoud
|0
|37
|38
|21
|Fort Collins
|5
|37
|36
|21
|Greeley
|9
|35
|36
|16
|Laporte
|3
|39
|37
|24
|Livermore
|10
|33
|34
|24
|Loveland
|10
|33
|37
|20
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|23
|25
|18
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|19
|32
|37
|24
|Wellington
|0
|35
|35
|24
|Windsor
|2
|36
|36
|18
|*As of January 26, 2023 10:00am
