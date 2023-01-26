Today’s Weather: 1/26/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny skies in the morning that will become overcast during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 36 32 20 Berthoud 0 37 38 21 Fort Collins 5 37 36 21 Greeley 9 35 36 16 Laporte 3 39 37 24 Livermore 10 33 34 24 Loveland 10 33 37 20 Red Feather Lakes 16 23 25 18 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 19 32 37 24 Wellington 0 35 35 24 Windsor 2 36 36 18 *As of January 26, 2023 10:00am