Leadville’s Winter Race Series is Back with Three Main Events

Leadville’s extreme spirit shines during its Winter Race Series. Three annual events are back to keep athletes competing outdoors, enjoying trails, and doing what they love most at the Top of the Rockies.

20th Annual Leadville Loppet



On Saturday, February 25, the 20th Annual Leadville Loppet will be held at the Mineral Belt Trail in Leadville, Colorado. The Leadville Loppet is an annual event that celebrates winter sports and encourages the community to come out and enjoy the Mineral Belt Trail in all its winter glory. Leadville locals and visitors gather to have fun, ski in costumes, share stories, and savor the race's legendary post-race potluck. The Leadville Loppet offers a variety of options for everyone from first-time winter sport enthusiasts to experienced skiers through classic or freestyle Nordic skiing. Participants can choose from a 1K Kids Funski, 5K (costume ski), 10K, 22K (Birkebeiner qualifier), or 44K race (Birkebeiner qualifier). All distances will start and finish at the Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus at 901 South Hwy. 24, Leadville, CO.All proceeds from the Leadville Loppet help support the care and maintenance for the city's historic Mineral Belt Trail, which is an 11.6-mile, all-season, non-motorized, ADA-accessible loop. How to Register:

Early registration is now open. Late registration will begin February 1, 2023. Day-before and day-of registration will also be available; however, advanced online registrations are encouraged. Visit mineralbeltrail.com for details and to register. Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series