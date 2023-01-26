Leadville’s Winter Race Series is Back with Three Main Events

Leadville’s extreme spirit shines during its Winter Race Series. Three annual events are back to keep athletes competing outdoors, enjoying trails, and doing what they love most at the Top of the Rockies.
20th Annual Leadville Loppet
On Saturday, February 25, the 20th Annual Leadville Loppet will be held at the Mineral Belt Trail in Leadville, Colorado. The Leadville Loppet is an annual event that celebrates winter sports and encourages the community to come out and enjoy the Mineral Belt Trail in all its winter glory. Leadville locals and visitors gather to have fun, ski in costumes, share stories, and savor the race’s legendary post-race potluck.The Leadville Loppet offers a variety of options for everyone from first-time winter sport enthusiasts to experienced skiers through classic or freestyle Nordic skiing. Participants can choose from a 1K Kids Funski, 5K (costume ski), 10K, 22K (Birkebeiner qualifier), or 44K race (Birkebeiner qualifier). All distances will start and finish at the Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus at 901 South Hwy. 24, Leadville, CO.All proceeds from the Leadville Loppet help support the care and maintenance for the city’s historic Mineral Belt Trail, which is an 11.6-mile, all-season, non-motorized, ADA-accessible loop.
How to Register:
Early registration is now open. Late registration will begin February 1, 2023. Day-before and day-of registration will also be available; however, advanced online registrations are encouraged. Visit mineralbeltrail.com for details and to register.
Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series
The Cloud City Wheeler’s Winter Mountain Bike Race Series returns with monthly events from January to April, 2023. The series is open to all cyclists, regardless of skill level or experience. The Winter Bike Series will feature a variety of courses, from scenic rides through the city to challenging climbs in the hills. The rides are free, but there is a suggested donation of $10 per ride. All proceeds will go to the Cloud City Wheelers, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to cycling for people of all ages and abilities, and building and maintaining year-round trails in Lake County.2023 Race Schedule
Colorado Cup
Saturday, January 21, 9 a.m.
The Colorado Cup is the first event of the series taking place on the Timberline Trails at Colorado Mountain College. 100% Singletrack goodness. Park at the Climax Molybdenum building. Start/Finish at the end of Permagrin. Course details.
Tennessee Pass Night Jam
Saturday, February 4, 6:15 p.m.
Grab your headlamp and join the fun at the Tennessee Pass Night Jam Winter Mountain Bike Series. This event takes place at The Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Real climbs, real descents, real fun! Course details.
Mineral Belt Mayhem
Saturday, March 4, 6:15 p.m.
Start and finish on Harrison Ave. in front of Cycles of Life. Participants will travel clockwise around the 11.6 mile Mineral Belt Trail with a little singletrack thrown in for giggles. Course details.
Fatty Patty 50K
Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. Teams, 9 a.m. Singles
Starting at the Colorado Mountain College, participants will wind up to the Mineral Belt Trail, then up to the Historic East Side. Once topping out, you’ll enjoy a long downhill back to the start so you can go do it again! Race as a team with another registered racer. Course details.
East Side Epic
Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.
It could be raining, snowing, or dirt, but this race is guaranteed to be epic. This course is a local’s favorite with all its climbing and descending. Course details.
How to Register
Leadville Ski Joring
The 75th Annual Leadville Ski Joring & Crystal Carnival Weekend is back in 2023 and promises to be an exciting event for the whole family. On March 4-5, 2023, visitors and locals alike will gather in historic downtown Leadville for two days of winter fun. Ski Joring is a centuries-old snow sport in which a skier is pulled by a horse and rider through a course of jumps. This exciting event will be free to watch. The Crystal Carnival will also be held throughout the weekend, featuring live music, a market street of local vendors, delicious food, and a beer garden. For more information on the Leadville Ski Joring & Crystal Carnival Weekend, please visit leadville skijoring.us.
