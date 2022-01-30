Today’s Weather: 1/30/22

January 30, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today
3% / in
Tonight
3% / 0 in

Hello Northern Colorado!  Today you can expect Sunshine and a whole lot of it!  High of nearly 50 throughout most of Larimer county with winds light and variable.  Tonight we’re looking at mostly clear skies with a low near 20F and winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 12 45 17
Berthoud 0 13 47 21
Fort Collins 0 15 47 21
Greeley 0 12 43 13
Laporte 2 24 49 27
Livermore 5 26 37 26
Loveland 0 13 46 22
Red Feather Lakes 8 34 41 29
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 19 45 31
Wellington 0 20 48 23
Windsor 0 9 45 17
*As of December January 30, 2022 7:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply