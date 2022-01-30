Letter to the Editor and His Readers

Angelina Hunter

In November 2017 when I first read North Forty News I was struck with its even-handed goodness. This high-quality reporting called “solution-driven journalism,” covered local conditions and events rarely covered elsewhere — I was smitten.

I soon met Publisher/Owner Blaine Howerton. As a semi-retired professional I had time. So I began volunteering to promote the newspaper and went on to become a paid freelance writer.

For four years I watched this newspaper improve, providing ever more local coverage for its readers throughout Northern Colorado. I have no doubt that this coming year will be an exciting time of growth and expansion for North Forty News.

As I move on to my next great adventure — writing a book for young adults — I am cheering on Blaine and his staff. Please support them with your readership, advertising, subscriptions, donations, and please tell your neighbors about this valuable community resource — it’s a treasure!