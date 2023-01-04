Today’s Weather: 1/4/23

January 4, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 33 34 8
Berthoud 0 25 36 11
Fort Collins 5 28 34 14
Greeley 2 25 33 6
Laporte 3 35 36 16
Livermore 3 27 34 17
Loveland 0 24 35 14
Red Feather Lakes 21 19 22 18
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 33 36 16
Wellington 0 30 37 14
Windsor 2 23 34 9
*As of January 4, 2023 10:00am

