Today’s Weather: 1/4/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|33
|34
|8
|Berthoud
|0
|25
|36
|11
|Fort Collins
|5
|28
|34
|14
|Greeley
|2
|25
|33
|6
|Laporte
|3
|35
|36
|16
|Livermore
|3
|27
|34
|17
|Loveland
|0
|24
|35
|14
|Red Feather Lakes
|21
|19
|22
|18
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|33
|36
|16
|Wellington
|0
|30
|37
|14
|Windsor
|2
|23
|34
|9
|*As of January 4, 2023 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment